Dondurma Maraş is made by blending sugar and mastic and grinding it into a powder. Sugar is added to heated milk, then the sugar-mastic blend and salep are added. The mixture is heated on low for about half an hour, and whipped up while off the heat. This is the part of the recipe where you may see vendors pounding and stretching the dondurma, serving it cold instead of frozen.

While salep gives this Turkish ice cream its signature texture, it's also used in booza, a Lebanese ice cream similar to dondurma. Additionally, salep is seen in the popular Turkish beverage, also called salep, made with milk and sugar, salep powder, and often with cinnamon. This drink is served in coffee houses, especially consumed during winter for its perceived health benefits. Salep powder is sometimes difficult to obtain because the orchid species is in decline, so the powder can be expensive and can often be replaced by guar gum when making ice cream.

Ice cream in the U.S. is often made by combining heavy cream, milk, sugar, flavorings such as vanilla, and salt, but it is churned rather than whipped or pounded. This can be done using an ice cream maker, though there are numerous techniques for making ice cream without a machine. While gelato and soft serve treats are known for their softness, dondurma is remarkable for its malleable stretchiness, which makes it a specialty of street vendors who have access to all the necessary ingredients.