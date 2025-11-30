Don't Clean Your Oven With Dishwasher Pods Until You Read This

The internet loves shortcuts. One day it tells you to clean your kettle with one simple solution: vinegar. The next day it swears your oven will sparkle if you give it a good scrubbing with a dishwasher pod. It sounds neat. It sounds industrious. It sounds like the kind of trick a tidy wizard might whisper in an aisle of a grocery store or supermarket. The problem is that this shortcut carries a bite. A dishwasher pod is made for a dark box that sprays water like a tiny storm. It is not made for a heat trap that goes volcanic every other day. Some pods carry bleach and that bleach does not behave politely when it meets leftover heat from a recent roast. The fumes turn sharp fast. They sting the eyes and throat and can be extremely dangerous. They wind through the kitchen like a cranky fog machine. You do not want that show in your house.

Even if the pods you bought are the mild type that rely more on enzymes than bleach, they are not magic to begin with. The pod leaves streaks. The pod turns gummy. The pod pretends to scrub but mostly smears softened grime around until the oven looks like it lost a fight with a chalk stick. The hardened crust at the back stays right where it was. The corners laugh at you. The door glass refuses to clear up no matter how many circles you draw on it with your sad wet pod. By the time you rinse the whole thing with damp towels that look like battlefield flags, you realize the pod did nothing except dissolve in slow motion.