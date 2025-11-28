Does This 2,000-Year-Old Roman Painting Show Pizza's Ancestor?

For almost as long as humans have existed on this planet, we've been obsessed with making bread and putting stuff on top of it. We even have artistic evidence of this tradition, the most recent of which was uncovered in Pompeii in 2023. A detailed rendering painted on an ancient wall (a home that was next door to a bakery) depicts what appears to be a silver tray with a goblet of red wine and a number of food items, including a round disc of bread covered in toppings that looks suspiciously similar to modern-day pizza.

Despite appearances, experts of the Pompeii archaeological site believe the flatbread shown in this exciting find is most likely not pizza. For one thing, the fresco was painted well before Italy invented pizza (with a huge influence from the Greeks), not to mention tomatoes and mozzarella weren't yet available. Without marinara sauce and a layer of melty, stretchy cheese, even the tastiest flatbread can't properly be called pizza.

Additionally, further analysis of the painting showed the foods placed on top of the round bread are most likely sliced fruit — archaeologists identified pomegranate and maybe dates. Also identified were spices and perhaps pesto, along with other condiments. On the same tray, other dried fruits are seen alongside strawberry trees. It is speculated the bread was simply used as a holding base for food and not meant to be eaten.