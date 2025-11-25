Dollar Tree's Handy Wooden Crate Makes Kitchen Storage Simple (And It's Just $1.25)

No matter how much money you make, organizing your kitchen essentials can be a headache. But let's be real: Finding low-cost solutions on a budget seems to get more expensive every year. With a little creativity and DIY initiative, however, you can stretch your money surprisingly far with a trip to Dollar Tree for a few Crafters Square Rectangular Wooden Crates with Handles, which cost only $1.25 each.

Measuring about 5.5 inches long, 3.1 inches wide, and 2.4 inches tall, this small wooden crate is just the right size to corral all kinds of everyday items, but still tiny enough to tuck into a drawer or cabinet when you want to stash something out of the way. On its own, you can use this crate to organize shelf-stable condiments, small utensils, or even a couple of jars of spices. If you're handy, you can also build some small shelving units to gather collections of individually wrapped tea bags or coffee pods, condiment packets, and random ingredients like garlic and shallots. Even better, if you're the crafty type, the unfinished wooden surface is endlessly customizable. So whether you're working with a cottage core aesthetic or your kitchen is dark and gothic, you can paint and decorate these crates to fit into any type of decor.