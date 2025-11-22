The Best Way To Store Pecan Pie For Maximum Freshness

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, it's time to start prepping for the most important part of the meal: dessert. Pecan pie is one of the holiday's most iconic desserts, and for good reason. Rich, buttery, and sinfully sweet, it's always worth making room on your plate and in your stomach for at least one slice. But what about making room in your fridge, on the counter, or in the cupboard? If you plan to enjoy this pie with family and friends for the holiday, it's important to store it correctly to serve at peak freshness. And even after the feast is over, you'll want to know how to save the leftovers (if there are any!).

That's why Chowhound consulted renowned chef Rory MacDonald, currently of T.Café in New York City. According to MacDonald, it's best to avoid refrigerating pecan pie right away if you plan to eat it soon. Instead, he recommends storing it at room temperature for the first day. "Wrapping the pie loosely with foil in a tent formation keeps the crust crisp while the filling stays glossy and just set," he says. You're even safe to leave it out for a couple more days as long as it's stored in a cool, dry place. "After that, or if you want to keep it longer, move it to the refrigerator, tightly wrapped in plastic wrap or foil," he says. In the fridge, it should last up to five days, according to MacDonald.