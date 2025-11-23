The Midwestern Gas Station That Sells Whole Roast Chickens

What is it with gas stations these days? They used to be fairly small spots where you could fill up your tank and maybe grab a snack and a drink for the road. But in recent years, some gas stations have become full-blown destinations where the gas itself is just an afterthought. You probably know about Buc-ee's — the Texas-based gas station that's also a souvenir shop, grocery store, and barbecue restaurant. Then there's Wawa — another large gas station chain that serves a complete lunch and dinner menu.

Over in the Midwest, though, there's one gas station chain that also offers a long list of food and drink options for lunch, dinner, and as a grab-and-go. Kwik Trip (not to be confused with QuikTrip) has more than 850 locations across just six states. And while you can find all sorts of goodies on its food menu, the gas station chain stands out for its whole roasted chicken.

It's not often you see whole chickens served at gas stations, but Kwik Trip is different. The chain prepares a lot of food in-house — with a bakery, locally sourced dairy products, and a kitchen team that makes fresh take-home meals, sandwiches, and 40,000 pizzas every day.