The Midwestern Gas Station That Sells Whole Roast Chickens
What is it with gas stations these days? They used to be fairly small spots where you could fill up your tank and maybe grab a snack and a drink for the road. But in recent years, some gas stations have become full-blown destinations where the gas itself is just an afterthought. You probably know about Buc-ee's — the Texas-based gas station that's also a souvenir shop, grocery store, and barbecue restaurant. Then there's Wawa — another large gas station chain that serves a complete lunch and dinner menu.
Over in the Midwest, though, there's one gas station chain that also offers a long list of food and drink options for lunch, dinner, and as a grab-and-go. Kwik Trip (not to be confused with QuikTrip) has more than 850 locations across just six states. And while you can find all sorts of goodies on its food menu, the gas station chain stands out for its whole roasted chicken.
It's not often you see whole chickens served at gas stations, but Kwik Trip is different. The chain prepares a lot of food in-house — with a bakery, locally sourced dairy products, and a kitchen team that makes fresh take-home meals, sandwiches, and 40,000 pizzas every day.
Whole roasted chicken for $6.99 every Monday
Kwik Trip offers quite a few daily deals, and one of the best of the bunch is the $6.99 whole roasted chicken that's available every Monday. And if you think this is just some ordinary gas station food, think again. Kwik Trip is well known for having some of the best gas station food in the country.
By all accounts, Kwik Trip's roasted chicken is juicy and delicious. An Instagram reviewer called it "no ordinary chicken" and suggested a recipe that shreds the chicken along with bacon to make roasted chicken and bacon sliders. Another reviewer on TikTok suggested using the chicken as part of a white chicken chili dish. Outside of its whole roasted chicken, Kwik Trip's other daily deals include $1.99 burritos on Monday, $9.99 eight-piece chicken wings on Wednesday, and $1.79 brats and hot dogs on weekends, among many other specials.
So, no longer are gas stations just a spot to grab some crackers and a soft drink while pumping your gas. Chains like Buc-ee's, Wawa, and Kwik Trip have truly taken the gas station experience to the next level. And in a world where customers are looking for quality food at fair prices, these gas stations are offering just that while continuing to thrive at the same time.