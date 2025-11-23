The Great Value Chip Dip To Keep Far Away From Your Shopping Cart
The chip and dip combination is an iconic duo, but not all dips live up to those high expectations. While you can upgrade any store-bought dip with a drizzle of one special oil, it's worth shouting about when you find a dip that shines all on its own. When we tasted and ranked seven store-bought French onion dips, there was one brand which left us regretting every bite: Great Value's French Onion Dip. The rankings were based on each dip's prominent French onion taste and texture, and Great Value's didn't deliver top marks in either department.
Known for its balance between sweet, salty, tangy, and savory notes, a good French onion dip is hard to ignore. The key flavors of the popular appetizer are onions (often caramelized), mayonnaise, sour cream, and herbaceous seasonings. Great Value's attempt at the sauce didn't do justice to the complexity, in some cases tasting more metallic or sour than the sophisticated creamy French concoction is intended to. Not only was the dip extremely runny, but it also contained chunks of onion that created a confusing texture. Another reason why this dip landed in last place is because the actual taste itself wasn't enjoyable. Rather than the French onion flavor that is sharp, tangy, and perfectly umami, the immediate taste was sour, with savory elements arriving on the tongue far too late. Overall, the Great Value dip was anything but.
Is the Great Value French Onion Dip redeemable?
It's hard to tell how redeemable this Walmart product is, even with a good bowl of ridge-cut chips to save the day. Reviewers online criticize the dip for not resembling a traditional French onion taste and only having notes of onion and dill. The excessive salt is another reason some can't possibly liken it to a well-constructed French onion dip. In terms of consistency in quality, the online reviews were a mixed bag; some gave the thickness a thumbs up, while other Walmart shoppers compared it to ranch or soup. If you're open to using this dip as more of a dressing for salads or quinoa bowls, you might be more impressed than the hardcore chip fans looking for a reliably firm dip.
As Walmart's flagship private brand, Great Value is known for offering budget-friendly versions of name brands. Even with the low cost, some reviewers regret buying this dip and instead recommend spending a little extra to avoid disappointment and inconsistent batches. However, if you're cutting back on your snack-spending and want to try your luck, you could always jazz up the mix at home. For a richer flavor, try adding some lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce for a dousing of zesty flavors and umami notes. If you still need another way to improve this dip, there is always one swap which will bring you a simple and ridiculously good upgraded dip with little effort.