The Great Value Chip Dip To Keep Far Away From Your Shopping Cart

The chip and dip combination is an iconic duo, but not all dips live up to those high expectations. While you can upgrade any store-bought dip with a drizzle of one special oil, it's worth shouting about when you find a dip that shines all on its own. When we tasted and ranked seven store-bought French onion dips, there was one brand which left us regretting every bite: Great Value's French Onion Dip. The rankings were based on each dip's prominent French onion taste and texture, and Great Value's didn't deliver top marks in either department.

Known for its balance between sweet, salty, tangy, and savory notes, a good French onion dip is hard to ignore. The key flavors of the popular appetizer are onions (often caramelized), mayonnaise, sour cream, and herbaceous seasonings. Great Value's attempt at the sauce didn't do justice to the complexity, in some cases tasting more metallic or sour than the sophisticated creamy French concoction is intended to. Not only was the dip extremely runny, but it also contained chunks of onion that created a confusing texture. Another reason why this dip landed in last place is because the actual taste itself wasn't enjoyable. Rather than the French onion flavor that is sharp, tangy, and perfectly umami, the immediate taste was sour, with savory elements arriving on the tongue far too late. Overall, the Great Value dip was anything but.