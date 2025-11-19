The Aldi Essential That's Becoming Less And Less Affordable
Aldi has a well-earned reputation as one of the most affordable grocery chains, snagging the top spot as the cheapest grocery store in America, on average. But as cheap as most items remain at Aldi stores, the chain is not immune to rising costs that impact just about all products and retailers. One item shoppers have noticed rising in price is its 12-ounce bag of Simply Nature Organic Honduran Whole Bean Medium Roast Coffee, which, as of November 2025, rings up at $9.15. But, according to Redditors, that price has crept up from $8.29 since October (yes, rising almost a dollar in one month, though prices may vary by location). Even more shocking, this increase has been a regular thing — with other customers tracking the coffee's steady rise of about $0.50 per month since June.
Aldi corporate acknowledges the hikes and blames climate change, which is one reason why coffee is a lot more expensive, as things like droughts and crop failures cut into availability. Other economic factors — inflation and tariffs — may play a role in these price spikes, too.
Prices are rising, but Aldi coffee is still worth grabbing
Simply Nature's coffee line isn't the only Aldi brew getting slapped with a steeper price tag. Customers have also taken to the internet to complain about a dramatic (to the tune of several dollars more) increase to Lazzio coffee. And while it stings, it's the natural trickledown effect of procuring coffee beans at a higher cost than what it used to be — again, due to environmental impacts like climate change.
If you've forgone your barista-made iced lattes in favor of making the perfect latte at home to save money, these grocery store price hikes can feel especially frustrating. But Aldi coffee prices, even as they creep upward, are still cheaper than many other options, like beans from other stores or specialty roasters. Aldi, along with Trader Joe's, is likely to remain one of the cheapest coffee sellers.
All in all, Simply Nature coffee might be worth shelling out a little extra for. The two varieties of beans, the Honduras and Peru options, are both certified organic and fair-trade, and are 100% Arabica beans — popular for their fruity, sweet, and balanced flavor profile. This coffee even won two awards: the 2019 American Masters of Taste Superior Taste Gold Medal Seal from Chefs in America and the Chefs Best Award in 2020.