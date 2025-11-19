The Aldi Essential That's Becoming Less And Less Affordable

Simply Nature's coffee line isn't the only Aldi brew getting slapped with a steeper price tag. Customers have also taken to the internet to complain about a dramatic (to the tune of several dollars more) increase to Lazzio coffee. And while it stings, it's the natural trickledown effect of procuring coffee beans at a higher cost than what it used to be — again, due to environmental impacts like climate change.

If you've forgone your barista-made iced lattes in favor of making the perfect latte at home to save money, these grocery store price hikes can feel especially frustrating. But Aldi coffee prices, even as they creep upward, are still cheaper than many other options, like beans from other stores or specialty roasters. Aldi, along with Trader Joe's, is likely to remain one of the cheapest coffee sellers.

All in all, Simply Nature coffee might be worth shelling out a little extra for. The two varieties of beans, the Honduras and Peru options, are both certified organic and fair-trade, and are 100% Arabica beans — popular for their fruity, sweet, and balanced flavor profile. This coffee even won two awards: the 2019 American Masters of Taste Superior Taste Gold Medal Seal from Chefs in America and the Chefs Best Award in 2020.