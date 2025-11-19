Please Stop Cooking Baked Pasta With This Shape (It's Ruining It)

A three-ingredient pasta bake is a popular dish to have on your list of go-to comfort meals. Not only are pasta bakes easy to prepare in large batches for guaranteed leftovers, but they are also a great contribution to a potluck or when hosting a gathering. All you need to do is layer all the components — pasta, sauce, vegetables, and protein — and let the oven do the rest of the heavy lifting to create an indulgent, saucy, and comforting meal. While it might seem that this straightforward approach should be hard to ruin, it turns out there is one pasta shape that could be the culprit for a subpar forkful of baked pasta, and it also happens to be one of the most popular choices of pasta bakes: siti.

This may come as a surprise, but there is a perfectly logical reason why ziti isn't the best choice. Its smooth surface allows the saucy goodness to slide off, and because of that, when you go for your first bite, you get less sauce than you should. Instead of ziti, you'd be better off using pasta shapes that can hold on to the sauce, like those with ridges, nooks, and crannies. For example, rigatoni is slightly larger in diameter and includes ridges that do a much better job of coating every pasta piece with sauce. Even our own cheesy baked "ziti" recipe swaps in rigatoni for a more flavorful bite.