The Delicious Stuffed Pasta Once Reserved For Italy's Elite

Many of today's favorite foods have always been a part of our diets — some have slightly weird origins (like pastry, which wasn't originally for eating), while others have more regal, aristocratic histories. Such is the case with cappelletti, a delicious stuffed pasta that was once reserved for the gentry of Italian society.

While there may be some debate behind the invention of Italian pasta, cappelletti pasta, which is considered a dumpling, is from the Italian Province of Reggio Emilia, located in the Emilia-Romagna Region. Today, it can be found throughout Northern Italy, particularly in provinces like Ravenna and Cesena, but once upon a time you had to be high class to have access to it. In fact, it was described as a dish enjoyed by noble families when a recipe for this fancy pasta first appeared in cookbooks in the 15th century.

Cappelletti isn't just delicious to eat; the name itself is fun to say and even has an adorable meaning. Cappelletti is Italian for "little hats," and the shape is true to its name. Round and fluffy in the middle, these little stuffed pastas have a wide brim around the outside that rises up around the pillowy center, which is why some people liken them to the hats of 17th century Spanish soldiers or the ceremonial hat worn by a bishop. Cappelletti dates back to the Middle Ages, and was typically reserved for special occasions, like holidays and festive celebrations.