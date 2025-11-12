The Michelin Bib Gourmand BBQ Spot That Serves Free Beer While You Wait
Restaurants that have earned Michelin recognition aren't always those overtly fancy fine dining establishments you might associate the awards with. The renowned rating system takes elements like food, atmosphere, and service into account. In the case of Rosemeyer Bar-B-Q in Spring, Texas, casual is key — and so is free beer.
This small, no-frills barbecue joint is nothing more than a single trailer parked on the side of the road, but it has earned Michelin's coveted Bib Gourmand recognition, an award given to restaurants that offer good-quality food at affordable prices. At Rosemeyer, the menu is held to the side of the trailer with tape, and that same tape is used to block out menu items once the kitchen runs out. With $15 brisket, $11 pulled pork, and a slew of sides that cost just $4, it's easy to see the value. The restaurant also offers combo platters with a variety of meats that feed up to four people; if you split it, you won't pay more than $20 per person. But the best part is the coolers of free beer that await guests upon arrival. Whether you're waiting for your meal or sitting down to eat, you can grab a cold one at no additional cost.
Despite recognition, Rosemeyer Bar-B-Q sticks to its roots
While the Michelin recognition might be the most coveted, Rosemeyer Bar-B-Q has received all sorts of praise. It has been mentioned by both local and national media outlets, but the food remains the same despite the uptick in visitors. The spot was opened by Jordan Rosemeyer and Ben Maxwell, who set up shop in their mounted trailer in 2019. In an interview with Kevin's BBQ Joints, the two friends admitted that they had "a limited budget and no knowledge" when they opened, but it has seemingly steered them well. Apparently, anyone can become a grill master as long as you're willing to learn.
While you'll enjoy just about anything on this menu, customers rave about the burnt ends. The brisket is also highly coveted; it's perfectly moist and melts in your mouth — pretty much everything you'd want to see in this type of meat. Don't sleep on the mac and cheese, either. This creamy, white cheddar dish is also praised by most reviewers. No matter what you're craving, this place is worth pulling off the highway and waiting in a lengthy line.