The Michelin Bib Gourmand BBQ Spot That Serves Free Beer While You Wait

Restaurants that have earned Michelin recognition aren't always those overtly fancy fine dining establishments you might associate the awards with. The renowned rating system takes elements like food, atmosphere, and service into account. In the case of Rosemeyer Bar-B-Q in Spring, Texas, casual is key — and so is free beer.

This small, no-frills barbecue joint is nothing more than a single trailer parked on the side of the road, but it has earned Michelin's coveted Bib Gourmand recognition, an award given to restaurants that offer good-quality food at affordable prices. At Rosemeyer, the menu is held to the side of the trailer with tape, and that same tape is used to block out menu items once the kitchen runs out. With $15 brisket, $11 pulled pork, and a slew of sides that cost just $4, it's easy to see the value. The restaurant also offers combo platters with a variety of meats that feed up to four people; if you split it, you won't pay more than $20 per person. But the best part is the coolers of free beer that await guests upon arrival. Whether you're waiting for your meal or sitting down to eat, you can grab a cold one at no additional cost.