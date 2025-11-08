Irish-Italian Spaghetti Was The Unusual Depression-Era Dish That Weirdly Worked

Few periods in American history saw as many unusual foods as the Depression era. It was a time when people had to get creative with their ingredients, even turning coffee into a meal. One thrifty dish to emerge from that period was Irish-Italian spaghetti. Not much is known about the dish's origins, except that it first appeared in Better Homes & Gardens magazine in the 1930s. Its humble ingredients include two cans of condensed soup, ground beef, spices for heat and depth, and spaghetti. Many home chefs have relied on the recipe for years, while others are just beginning to discover its spicy simplicity.

To make Irish-Italian spaghetti, start by sautéing ground beef and onions in a skillet. Condensed tomato and cream of mushroom soups are then added, along with black pepper and chili powder for a smoky flavor. Other ingredients include cayenne pepper, hot pepper sauce, and crushed red pepper, which introduce some spicy flair. This Depression-era dish likely gained popularity for its heartiness and for being easy to assemble with a few affordable, readily available ingredients.