Irish-Italian Spaghetti Was The Unusual Depression-Era Dish That Weirdly Worked
Few periods in American history saw as many unusual foods as the Depression era. It was a time when people had to get creative with their ingredients, even turning coffee into a meal. One thrifty dish to emerge from that period was Irish-Italian spaghetti. Not much is known about the dish's origins, except that it first appeared in Better Homes & Gardens magazine in the 1930s. Its humble ingredients include two cans of condensed soup, ground beef, spices for heat and depth, and spaghetti. Many home chefs have relied on the recipe for years, while others are just beginning to discover its spicy simplicity.
To make Irish-Italian spaghetti, start by sautéing ground beef and onions in a skillet. Condensed tomato and cream of mushroom soups are then added, along with black pepper and chili powder for a smoky flavor. Other ingredients include cayenne pepper, hot pepper sauce, and crushed red pepper, which introduce some spicy flair. This Depression-era dish likely gained popularity for its heartiness and for being easy to assemble with a few affordable, readily available ingredients.
The name is misleading, but the flavors work
If you're wondering why this dish is called Irish-Italian spaghetti, you're not alone. A look at the ingredients shows clear Italian influence, with mushrooms, tomatoes, and pasta, but little that is traditionally Irish. While Irish meals often feature cabbage, lamb, cod, or root vegetables, none appear in this spaghetti. The name may have been a playful attempt to add cultural flair, but given the dish's conspicuous spiciness, a title like Tex-Mex Spaghetti might better capture its flavors.
Naming conventions aside, the ingredients in Irish-Italian spaghetti make perfect sense together. The cream of mushroom gives the sauce a smooth, velvety texture while the earthy smokiness of the chili powder and black pepper, combined with the heat of cayenne and hot sauce, calls forth the flavor a comforting chili. The addition of ground beef and pasta evokes a dish like creamy, cheesy cowboy spaghetti. For those looking to elevate Irish-Italian spaghetti, there are plenty of options. Some home cooks swap the tomato soup for tomato sauce and diced tomatoes, and you can also experiment with different pasta shapes or substitute the ground beef for shredded chicken to create your own version.