Run To Grab This Trader Joe's Find That's Perfect For Soup Season

Even the simplest way to munch these cornbread crisps — straight out of the bag — is delicious. But one of the things Trader Joe's is best at is combining flavors and foods to make something totally new, and then encouraging customers to do the same. So this fall, we extend a challenge to you to pair the cornbread crisps with your favorite soup.

Want to try some of our best ideas for how to do so? Crumble them on top of your favorite cozy soup for a little crunch, dip them into a spicy chili to scoop up the perfect bite, or pair them with any number of dips that Trader Joe's offers for a cornbread cracker flight of flavor. One great option is the grocery chain's cowboy caviar salsa, made up of black beans, corn, onions and red bell peppers. It's sort of like chili in dip form, making it possibly the perfect companion for cornbread in chip form.

But other than that, you could also try crumbling Trader Joe's cornbread crisps into breadcrumbs to coat breaded and fried chicken, or even use them to make a chili-inspired nacho plate with cheese, sour cream, and so on. At only $2.99 a bag, you might as well stock up so that you can test out a myriad of uses for the simple yet genius crunchy snack — and since it's a seasonal item, make sure you take a trip sooner rather than later to ensure the cozy autumnal offering is still on shelves. While you're there, grab a couple boxes of actual cornbread mix as well, since it's another one of Trader Joe's best fall offerings. The crispy version might be nice, but sometimes nothing hits like a square of soft, sweet, crumbly cornbread.