You're Ruining Acorn Squash If You Store It This Way

One of the most overlooked categories when it comes to nature's seasonal bounty is winter squash, particularly acorn. While almost everyone has a simple butternut squash soup recipe on hand, acorn squash is often slept on despite the fact that it's just as versatile and delicious. Not only is it hearty and an excellent source of vitamin C, potassium, and fiber, it's delicious — slightly sweet with an earthy undertone that becomes beautifully caramelized when roasted, becoming the perfect vessel for making wild rice and walnut stuffed acorn squash.

Once you learn how to safely slice through acorn squash's tough outer skin, roasting is a simple matter of flipping the slices cut-side down on a baking sheet and letting the heat slowly soften the flesh. However, that's assuming you get to that point before your acorn squash spoils. Despite the fact that acorn squash are hardier than their summer cousins (think gooseneck and zukes), they can get pretty gross from the inside out if you store them improperly. Ironically, this means keeping whole squash as far away from your fridge as possible.

The cold, dry climate inside your fridge won't keep your acorn squash fresh, but rob it of valuable moisture more quickly, shriveling the skin and ruining the interior texture. This rapid desiccation can also invite microbes that cause spoilage. Instead, store your acorn squash in a cool, dark, dry cabinet (between 50 and 55 degrees Fahrenheit) where it can maintain homeostasis and stay fresh for between two and four weeks.