Add This Pantry Staple To Stretch Your Ground Beef And No One Will Notice

That hearty and flavorful ground beef can feel like the star of every home-cooked meal — until you realize it is also eating half your grocery budget. Prices have climbed so high that stretching every pound has become a kitchen survival skill. The secret hero of thrifty cooks? Oats. The same humble flakes that start your morning can moonlight as a meat extender that no one will ever notice. Rolled oats blend seamlessly into the mix, absorbing fat and flavor as they cook. The oats mimic the texture of ground beef, giving the illusion of more meat without changing the flavor.

This trick has history. During the Great Depression era, home cooks relied on this hack when "making do" was a way of life. The method works because oats are high in soluble fiber, which helps them absorb moisture and hold everything together. The oats bind to the meat and seasonings, keeping burgers juicy, meatloaf moist, and taco filling tender. The key to this trick is balance: about ½ cup of oats per 1 pound of beef. Too much, and you risk turning it into oatmeal. Just enough, and no one at the table will ever guess your secret ingredient.