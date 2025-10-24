The Popular Soda Company That Owns Mug Root Beer

Despite its bark, Mug never quite dethroned its competitors. Maybe it was too polite. Maybe it was too sweet. Or maybe Mug was the victim of a changing beverage scene that left traditional root beers looking like relics in a world obsessed with zero-sugar seltzers and kombucha. But the brand kept its loyalists. Online forums still buzz with heated debates about Mug versus A&W, as if one could measure nostalgia with a carbonation meter. Some fans swear Mug's smoother, less spicy flavor makes it the true king of the root beer world. Others call it the "Pepsi of root beers" — dependable but never wild.

Data from the 2025 root beer market paints a clearer picture of why Mug stayed an underdog. According to industry analysis, Mug Root Beer generated around $150 million in revenue in 2025, placing it eighth among the top root beer brands. In contrast, Barq's pulled in around $200, while PepsiCo's overall root beer portfolio reached $1 billion through its beverage network.

PepsiCo seems to know Mug's charm lies in its consistency. The formula has hardly changed, and its bulldog mascot still grins from the label like he knows something the modern soda drinkers have forgotten. Recently, PepsiCo has also stirred up the soda scene by introducing a bold new flavor: Mug Root Beer Floats Vanilla Howler. This innovative take on the classic root beer is inspired by the "dirty soda" trend, which combines soda with cream and flavored syrups for a sweet, creamy beverage.

Mug remains the kind of drink that never tries too hard. It is there when someone needs a popular root beer float that tastes like 1995, or a can that pairs perfectly with legitimately crispy fries and no conversation. It is proof that not every beverage needs a wellness angle or eco-conscious bottle design to endure. Sometimes, all it takes is a loyal bulldog, a sturdy can, and that satisfying hiss that says the world is about to get just a little bit sweeter.