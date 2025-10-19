King Henry VIII Regularly Enjoyed This Medieval Version Of The Turducken

There's a mythical snake-chicken hybrid called a cockatrice; even though the similarly spelled cockentrice is more than just lore, the medieval dish does indeed look like something out of the Dungeons and Dragons Player's Handbook. The cockentrice is made by immersing a pig and a capon (a male chicken that was castrated as a way to make it taste better) in hot water, draining them, then cutting each animal in two. Ingredients such as bread, spices, and suet are stuffed inside before one half of each is taken and sewn to one half of the other — the front of the pig to the back of the capon, and vice versa. In case that presentation didn't hold enough theatricality to please the likes of Henry VIII, the cockentrice could be roasted on a spit or have its brandy-soaked head set on fire.

For some particularly elaborate medieval courts, cockentrice would be served with another unusual dish: coqz heaumez, or helmeted cock. In this staging, the roasted pig and chicken would be left intact, but the chicken would be artfully arranged on top of the pig as an armored rider. Although cockentrice was a more common menu item than its companion coqz heaumez, the Tudors and their contemporaries were clearly always game for a culinary show. For those with a little less of a stomach for Frankensteinian foods, you might have needed a swig of medieval vodka before you could clean your plate.