Somewhere between the polished speeches and marble busts, Helen Keller's life was fossilized into legend. Most people remember her as the deafblind woman who defied every barrier of her time. Among the details of her daily life, which are preserved in archives, there lurks a wonderfully mundane fact: Helen Keller loved hot dogs. Not caviar, not delicate tea sandwiches, and not some 19th-century genteel oatmeal soufflé, but a good old-fashioned hot dog, slathered in mustard and relish. There is something deeply American about that choice.

The hot dog, humble yet defiant, has survived world wars, baseball stadiums, and questionable cookouts. It is the equalizer of foods — found in ballparks and banquets, and on paper plates and silver trays. For Keller, who spent her life being told what she could not do or be, the hot dog might have been its own small rebellion. No dainty dining here — just a messy, mustard-dripping, unapologetic bite of freedom. Between her lectures on equality and her advocacy for disability rights, you can almost imagine her at that perfect summer picnic, savoring the simplest of joys. In the end, it was not only her mind that was remarkable, but her humanity — a humanity that, quite fittingly, came with relish.