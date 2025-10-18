Give Your Eggs A Fiber Boost With One Ingredient. Here's How

If you're ready to add flax seed to your eggs, start off with just a teaspoon or so to see how you like the combination. Just dump the ground seeds right into the eggs when you're whisking them, then cook everything as normal. If you prefer fried or sunny-side-up eggs, simply sprinkle the flaxseed meal right on top just before the eggs come out of the pan.

While the eggs won't be wildly altered, the seeds will add a subtle, nutty flavor and a slightly grainy texture, so it's definitely going to be a noticeable difference. The flavor blends with the natural richness of the eggs, however, and the texture comes from a natural thickening effect, so the eggs will seem a bit heartier and meatier (this quality actually also makes flaxseed a great egg substitute in baking or binding a meatloaf). The graininess is a bit like cornmeal, which isn't necessarily unpleasant unless you prefer a very silky egg.

Make sure to always use ground flaxseed for this hack. Flaxseed meal doesn't need to sit in the eggs to be absorbed, while whole flaxseeds won't mix well so you'll definitely notice a different texture (think crunchy). Not only that, whole seeds are harder to digest so you may miss out on some of their nutritional benefits. Experiment with a little more or less of the ground seeds to find what tastes good to your palate, and eventually you'll find the perfect balance.