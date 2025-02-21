How To Bind Meatloaf Without Using Eggs

Meatloaf emerged as a symbol of depression-era resourcefulness. Generally, eggs are an essential component of a good meatloaf. When heated, the proteins in eggs connect to one another. This helps to give dishes structure. However, if you're making an egg-ception and swapping out the ingredient, there are a few effective alternatives. The dish is, after all, about innovation.

"Flax eggs" are made from ground flaxseed and a bit of water. You can easily mix a flax egg together in five minutes. They're a popular ingredient in vegan baking and can stand in for eggs in your meatloaf recipe. A couple of tablespoons of chia seeds combined with water works similarly as an egg replacement. The seeds produce a gelatinous substance when soaked in water. The consistency mirrors the gooey texture of an egg white.

Plain yogurt and sour cream replace the moisture eggs would usually provide, and yield comparable results. The two ingredients possess similar consistencies, however, keep in mind that the tangy notes in sour cream can overwhelm the dish if used in excess. Aquafaba is the thick liquid from a can of beans. When whisked into a foam, aquafaba lends moisture and adhesive to your meatloaf mixture.