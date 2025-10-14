We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever peered into the window of a specialty chocolate shop, you've likely been mesmerized by the perfectly shiny finish on some of the pieces. There is an entire world of chocolate confectionery techniques that will leave most of us mere mortal chocolate lovers wide-eyed, and one of those methods is using acetate sheets to create that exceptionally glossy mirror effect on the surface of professionally made chocolates.

For those who don't know, acetate sheets, such as YQL's cake collars, are ultra-thin, flexible pieces of food-grade plastic that bakers use to wrap ultra-fancy cakes and give baked goods a beautiful shine. To learn more about this important industry tool, Chowhound spoke with Nicole Patel, the founder of Delysia Chocolatier and 2025's Best Chocolatier in the Americas with the highest honor, Six Star Award: Grand Master Chocolatier.

Patel exclusively shared that you can achieve similarly glossy results with different devices, like parchment paper, which will achieve a matte finish; silicone mats, which will provide a satin finish; and polyethylene film, which provides a shiny finish. Still, acetate is usually the better option. "Acetate provides a very glossy, mirror-like shine to the chocolates. At Delysia Chocolatier, it is our preferred choice as it provides a highly polished, professional look," she said.