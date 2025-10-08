Don't Toss Those Sad-Looking Grapes! Turn Them Into Raisins Instead. Here's How

It's fall season, and you know what that means — an endless supply of fresh grapes to snack on. Honestly, though, how can anyone say no to grapes? Whether white or red, they're sweet and juicy and carry just the right amount of tartness to make you want to reach for another handful each time. But let's imagine you headed to the supermarket and saw over a dozen varieties on display. Surely you must have wondered if it's ever actually okay to sample grapes at the grocery store, but regardless, that didn't stop you. And now you're left with a pile of grapes at home that you have no idea what to do with.

Freezing them is almost always a good option because with the right storage and temperature, they can last up to a year. However, things completely change the moment they start spoiling. There's no reason to despair, though, because it only takes a little bit of effort to prolong their shelf life and turn them into incredibly sweet, caramelized homemade raisins. While it might sound complicated, the process of turning grapes into raisins is, in fact, quite simple — all you need is a functional oven, a baking tray, and some parchment paper to spread them on.

Make sure to preheat the oven to 225 degrees Fahrenheit. Maintaining a low oven temperature is important to prevent the grapes from burning. Meanwhile, always remember to remove the fruit from their stems and throw away any grapes that are damaged or overripe.