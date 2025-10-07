Get Rid Of Pineapple Eyes Without Using A Knife With This Nifty Hack

The pineapple is a showstopper. Its spiky crown screams exotic, its fragrance whispers summer, and its golden flesh promises sweetness. Yet in between the fruit and your fork sits an army of "eyes." These tough, brown specks stare at you like reminders of how hard tropical beauty makes you work.

Most people don't know how to cut pineapple like a pro and often grab a knife and start hacking in zigzags, losing chunks of good fruit in the process. But there is a cleaner and more satisfying method. Forget the blade and grab a spoon. Yes, a spoon, the same tool you use for your breakfast cereal.

Spoons, especially the sly ones like grapefruit spoons with serrated tips, can carve those pineapple eyes out one by one. Curved-handled spoons make the process even smoother, almost like sculpting rather than cutting. And there is something liberating about ditching the knife. The spoon lets you dig out only what you want gone. Less waste, less effort, and a lot more control. It is a hack that takes the pineapple from intimidating centerpiece to approachable snack bowl filler. Suddenly, the fruit is not a puzzle to solve but a canvas waiting for clean squares of joy. Your guests will marvel, your compost bin will thank you for reducing food waste, and you will wonder why knives ever had so much control over fruit in the first place.