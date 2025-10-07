Trader Joe's Has An Affordable Oatmeal Add-In That'll Make Your Morning

Trader Joe's has done it again. While it's no secret that Trader Joe's freezer aisle is full of hidden gems, their produce is fresh and affordable, and their dairy section is packed with quirky artisanal cheeses, there is one product the store carries that you may have been sleeping on — Trader Joe's Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Oat Creamer. Not only is it dairy-free and vegan (a benefit to the lactose-intolerant and plant-based crowds), it's also less expensive than similar products, costing around $2 per 16-ounce container.

The best part is that this product scored very high on our ranking of 12 popular coffee creamer brands, coming in hot in second place. It scored points for affordability and accommodating various dietary needs but was also thick and creamy with a deliciously subtle brown sugar flavor. In fact, our taste testers had trouble telling the difference between this creamer and regular dairy options. The only real drawback was that it had a slight tendency to separate from the coffee, but this is a non-issue if you use it to elevate your morning bowl of oatmeal, which is where it really shines. TJ's brown sugar oat creamer adds rich texture and flavor to this breakfast favorite. The fact that it's made from oat milk helps it blend in easily and disappear right into your bowl. Plus, there's no lingering graininess from undissolved sugar — just sweet, creamy deliciousness.