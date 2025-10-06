Ever Wonder Why Walmart's Ice Cream Sandwiches Don't Melt? Here's The Deal

Walmart's Great Value ice cream sandwiches have a way of popping up in videos that claim they "don't melt," which makes the brand sound mysterious at best, and suspicious at worst. The truth is much less dramatic and quite normal for commercial ice cream. The filling is formulated to melt slowly and neatly, not to defy heat. Stabilizers and emulsifiers, often small amounts of gums such as guar or cellulose gum, give the mixture structure as it warms; they thicken the watery part of the ice cream and keep ice crystals small. So instead of quickly turning into pudding, it softens into a foamy mass that looks like it is "not melting," even though it is.

Formula choices also play a role here. Melting behavior changes with fat level, air (overrun, meaning how much air is whipped in), and solids. A budget sandwich can keep its shape longer by leaning on stabilizers and higher solids, while a premium, higher-fat scoop may pool faster but taste richer. None of this is a red flag, though; it is simply how manufacturers make ice cream that won't melt during a warm car ride. Now that we've addressed the claim and the brand at the center of it, let's break down the science plainly and compare this style of ice cream to the premium ice cream brands you might buy by the pint.