Alton Brown's Secret To Flavorful Cabbage Adds An Irish Flair

Cabbage doesn't always get the spotlight it deserves, but we think it's time for that to change — with a little care, this unsung hero can turn into a most surprising star on your plate. When it comes to cooking cabbage, especially sturdier varieties like Savoy, there is one clever trick — often cited as the step you can't skip when prepping cabbage before stir-frying — which is blanching it first. Give the cabbage a quick dip in boiling water to soften the leaves, lock in their green tint, and set them up to caramelize beautifully once they hit the blazing pan. Then, it's from there that the real fun begins.

Alton Brown takes his cabbage even further by deglazing the pan at the end with a splash of Irish whiskey which brings in a wave of sweet, malty flavor to the dish overall. According to his recipe on Facebook, the whiskey is used after the cabbage has been cooked, scraping the brown bits from the bottom of the pan and allowing the leaves to soak up all the sweet, malty notes and end up with a much more glossy and fragrant end result. And there are many types of cabbage out there so if you're curious about what to do with what type of cabbage you have on hand, it's worth checking out how to cook with all nine types of cabbage for more inspiration.