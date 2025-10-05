How To Freeze Homemade Cinnamon Rolls To Bake Later

There's nothing quite like a warm, sweet cinnamon roll that's soft on the inside and slightly crispy on the edges with a drizzle of melted frosting running down the sides. Whether you partake in something unique, like sourdough cinnamon rolls or croissant cinnamon rolls, or stick to something more standard, this baked treat is the perfect way to indulge on a slow morning when made from scratch. The only problem is that the process can be a bit lengthy.

It just requires some time to let the dough rise. And if you're not in the mood to wake up early and do that, especially if you're trying to make enough for a crowd, freezing your dough before baking it can be the perfect solution.

The easiest and best way is to freeze it after your first dough rise. Most scratch-made cinnamon rolls require two rises: One bulk rise just after kneading and then another once you've rolled and shaped them. After the first rise, roll and cut your cinnamon rolls as usual and place them in a greased container, preferably one that's both freezer and oven-safe, such as a disposable aluminum container. But instead of letting them rise again, cover them with plastic wrap and aluminum foil and place them in the freezer.