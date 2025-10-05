How To Freeze Homemade Cinnamon Rolls To Bake Later
There's nothing quite like a warm, sweet cinnamon roll that's soft on the inside and slightly crispy on the edges with a drizzle of melted frosting running down the sides. Whether you partake in something unique, like sourdough cinnamon rolls or croissant cinnamon rolls, or stick to something more standard, this baked treat is the perfect way to indulge on a slow morning when made from scratch. The only problem is that the process can be a bit lengthy.
It just requires some time to let the dough rise. And if you're not in the mood to wake up early and do that, especially if you're trying to make enough for a crowd, freezing your dough before baking it can be the perfect solution.
The easiest and best way is to freeze it after your first dough rise. Most scratch-made cinnamon rolls require two rises: One bulk rise just after kneading and then another once you've rolled and shaped them. After the first rise, roll and cut your cinnamon rolls as usual and place them in a greased container, preferably one that's both freezer and oven-safe, such as a disposable aluminum container. But instead of letting them rise again, cover them with plastic wrap and aluminum foil and place them in the freezer.
Things you need to know when freezing cinnamon rolls
There are a few key things to keep in mind when you're baking your rolls and preparing to freeze them. For starters, consider using instant yeast. Instant yeast is slightly different from active dry yeast. You don't have to ensure instant yeast is activated properly before freezing it like you do with active dry. Additionally, you'll need to add a little bit more to your dough than you normally would — ¼ to ½ teaspoon per 3 cups of flour. While you can store unused yeast in the freezer for a while, once you add any kind of liquid to activate it, some of it will die in the freezer. Also, don't forget to remove the plastic wrap before you bake. You can use a marker to jot a reminder on the foil along with any baking directions.
If you have the time, make your icing fresh on the day of because some icings may not stand up well to freezing. However, if you feel like you'll really be in a pinch for time, you can try freezing your icing alongside your frozen cinnamon rolls. Just prepare it as you normally would, divide it into piping bags or freezer-safe containers, and seal well before placing them in the freezer. You can freeze both for up to three months.
When it's time to bake your frozen cinnamon roll dough, you can remove the foil and plastic wrap and, if necessary, arrange the rolls on a greased baking sheet. Then, let them thaw in the fridge for a few hours or overnight. The next morning, pull them out of the fridge and let them rise for 90 to 120 minutes. Then, bake as you normally would.