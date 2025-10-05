How China's Costco Food Court Pizza Kicks Things Up A Notch

No matter where you go, the Costco food court is a world of culinary wonders. From the $1.50 hot dog combo to the $1.99 pizza slices to the famous chicken bake, Costco knows how to woo its customers with tasty, inexpensive food court options. In addition to its standard menu items, Costco has a long list of fan favorite discontinued food court options — one of which is its combo pizza that came with sausage, pepperoni, and veggies.

While the combo pizza is available now as a take-and-bake version, you'll have to visit another country to actually eat the fresh pie. One such location is China, with Costco locations that not only offer the famous combo pizza, but a totally different spin on pizza you won't see in a lot of places. If you've ever wanted to try a seafood pizza, well, Costcos in China have you covered.

While seafood and fish on pizza aren't necessarily a new idea — chef Wolfgang Puck famously created a smoked salmon pizza with caviar in 1982 — it's still a fairly unique offering you won't see at too many pizzerias. But leave it to Costco to take this type of pizza to the next level.