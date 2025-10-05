How China's Costco Food Court Pizza Kicks Things Up A Notch
No matter where you go, the Costco food court is a world of culinary wonders. From the $1.50 hot dog combo to the $1.99 pizza slices to the famous chicken bake, Costco knows how to woo its customers with tasty, inexpensive food court options. In addition to its standard menu items, Costco has a long list of fan favorite discontinued food court options — one of which is its combo pizza that came with sausage, pepperoni, and veggies.
While the combo pizza is available now as a take-and-bake version, you'll have to visit another country to actually eat the fresh pie. One such location is China, with Costco locations that not only offer the famous combo pizza, but a totally different spin on pizza you won't see in a lot of places. If you've ever wanted to try a seafood pizza, well, Costcos in China have you covered.
While seafood and fish on pizza aren't necessarily a new idea — chef Wolfgang Puck famously created a smoked salmon pizza with caviar in 1982 — it's still a fairly unique offering you won't see at too many pizzerias. But leave it to Costco to take this type of pizza to the next level.
Pizza topped with octopus?
The seafood pizza at Costco in China comes as a slice or a whole pie topped with octopus, fish flakes, green peppers, corn, and Kewpie mayo. The pie is a take on Japan's okonomiyaki, which is similar to a pan fried pancake that comes topped with a variety of custom ingredients, such as meat, dried seaweed flakes, or pickled ginger and cabbage.
This unique pizza receives a lot of good reviews from customers who are fortunate enough to have tried it. "Pretty darn good and went back for a second," one Redditor said. An Instagrammer said the pizza was "different, unique, and seriously delicious." As different as it might sound, maybe octopus on pizza makes a lot of sense after all.
This iteration of seafood pizza at Costco locations in China is just one example of the unique menu items you might see at its food courts throughout the world. You'll find a bahn mi in Australia, poutine in Canada, fish and chips in France, and gelato in Iceland — to name just a few examples. While U.S. customers might long for the return of that combo pizza, we'd love to see that octopus-topped okonomiyaki pizza — or any of these other unique food court items — come stateside as well.