The Most Important Tip For Making Sausage With Unforgettable Flavor

The humble sausage is a true kitchen titan and spans every echelon of the culinary world. From a crafty way to make the most of less-desirable (or less commercial) parts of an animal to cut down on waste, to the rarified air of some of the best restaurants in the world, the simple act of stuffing ground meat in a casing has been the beginning of some of our most-beloved dishes. But, whatever sausage dish you're making, be it the iconic British bangers and mash (a favorite of rock legend Dave Grohl) or a refined boudin blanc, the quality of your ingredients is paramount.

To find out more, Chowhound spoke to Nathan Abeyta, founder of Deep Cuts Dallas Custom Butcher Shop. For him, the most important aspect of making sausages is the meat itself. "For us here at the shop, the No. 1 factor is definitely the quality of the pork that we use that goes into the sausage," he told us exclusively. "We exclusively use heritage-breed, pasture-raised pork for all of our case cuts and sausages." Pasture-raised pigs are raised in open environments and fed diverse, natural diets that lead to a richer, more layered, and mature flavor. Using this high-quality pork provides a depth of flavor that the seasonings you add enhance, not cover up. They also tend to have a better balance of textures, with a good mixture of meat and fat. This results in a juicier, more consistent final product.