How To Turn Greek Yogurt Into A High-Protein Frosting For Baked Goods

If you have ever spread a cream cheese frosting so rich it made your brownies feel like a sugar brick, here is a plot twist: Greek yogurt can moonlight as frosting. Yes, the same tangy tub you toss into smoothies or dollop over granola can transform into a light, fluffy topping that sneaks in extra protein without sacrificing the swoon factor.

Yogurt on its own is too tart and runny to pass for frosting; but when you whip it with heavy cream and a little sugar, the texture shifts from breakfast food to dessert-worthy. The cream adds structure, the sugar balances the tang, and the yogurt keeps it refreshing. The result is a topping that's sturdy enough to pipe on cupcakes, yet light enough to spoon over a Bundt cake without weighing it down.

Think of it as a frosting glow-up. Instead of layering on cloying sweetness, you get something cool, creamy, and just indulgent enough to trick your taste buds into thinking you are at a fancy bakery. And for a bonus benefit, a cup of Greek yogurt has higher protein than regular yogurt, which makes every frosted slice a little more justifiable as a "snack."