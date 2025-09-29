The Dollar Tree DIY Fall Platter That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is
Autumn has finally arrived, and with it the near irresistible urge to adorn our homes with all manner of seasonal decor, from plaid throw pillows and fuzzy pumpkin-patterned blankets to wreaths of faux apples and festive tablescapes fit for hosting cozy dinner parties. While many stores price seasonal specialty goods like dishware, mugs, and candle holders higher than the ordinary versions, many of these items are included among the kitchen essentials you can grab at Dollar Tree for just $1.50 per individual item.
Even better is that you can combine some of these items to create dinner party essentials like elevated fall platters that double as beautiful centerpieces. All you need is one of the store's autumn-themed bowls and plates, a little hot glue, and a touch of creativity. In the original DIY demonstrated on Instagram by home decor influencer Sno E. Aschman, she simply flips the bowl upside down, runs a bead of hot glue around the bottom, and sets a matching plate on top. The result is a pretty fall pedestal serving platter that looks way more expensive than the approximately $3 it actually cost to make.
Though Aschman displays an adorable pumpkin-shaped candle surrounded by mini pinecones on her creation, you can also use it to showcase snacks. For instance, on your trip to pick up a plate and bowl, you can also grab a few of the fancy foods you can find at Dollar Tree to create cute and delicious seasonal apps to serve on your new platter with crackers and cheese.
Tips for making a platter no one knows is DIY
Since this project is so simple, it's actually fairly easy to make a mistake that will give away the secret that it's homemade. Preventing this faux pas starts at the store itself. Dollar Tree often offers several ceramic dishware patterns, so be sure to choose a plate and bowl that match. Additionally, check both pieces for misprinted patterns, chips, and scratches. Once you get them home, wash them thoroughly to remove any germs or dust accumulated at the store.
The next task is gluing them together properly. Rubbing alcohol removes any oil or soap residue that could prevent adhesives from sticking, and centering the plate over the bowl before pressing them together is essential. If you don't want a permanent piece or prefer to have the ability to adjust for mistakes, try using museum gel instead of hot glue. This sticky gel will hold your dishes together until you're ready to separate them without causing any damage — you'll just need to let it cure overnight.
Once your platter is complete, all that's left is to create a display on it. Dollar Tree carries a variety of pretty autumnal flowers and craft supplies you can scatter around an apple cinnamon candle or pumpkin lantern. You can also make a delicious DIY butter candle in a mug that matches your platter, surrounding it with a wreath of sliced pumpkin sourdough crostini, or a batch of fresh and delicious mini corn muffins.