The Dollar Tree DIY Fall Platter That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is

Autumn has finally arrived, and with it the near irresistible urge to adorn our homes with all manner of seasonal decor, from plaid throw pillows and fuzzy pumpkin-patterned blankets to wreaths of faux apples and festive tablescapes fit for hosting cozy dinner parties. While many stores price seasonal specialty goods like dishware, mugs, and candle holders higher than the ordinary versions, many of these items are included among the kitchen essentials you can grab at Dollar Tree for just $1.50 per individual item.

Even better is that you can combine some of these items to create dinner party essentials like elevated fall platters that double as beautiful centerpieces. All you need is one of the store's autumn-themed bowls and plates, a little hot glue, and a touch of creativity. In the original DIY demonstrated on Instagram by home decor influencer Sno E. Aschman, she simply flips the bowl upside down, runs a bead of hot glue around the bottom, and sets a matching plate on top. The result is a pretty fall pedestal serving platter that looks way more expensive than the approximately $3 it actually cost to make.

Though Aschman displays an adorable pumpkin-shaped candle surrounded by mini pinecones on her creation, you can also use it to showcase snacks. For instance, on your trip to pick up a plate and bowl, you can also grab a few of the fancy foods you can find at Dollar Tree to create cute and delicious seasonal apps to serve on your new platter with crackers and cheese.