The Fast Food Red Flag You Should Check For Long Before Even Glancing At A Menu

The world of fast food, with so many variations, locations, and different quality standards, can run the gamut when it comes to your overall experience. One Arby's location in Georgia might be pristine, with great customer service and delicious roast beef sandwiches, while another location in Tennessee could have overflowing and smelly trash cans, rude employees, and bad food. You just don't know until you've been. However, there are some red flags that will point out maybe one location isn't worth your time.

We spoke exclusively with chef and dietician Abbie Gellman (@chefabbiegellman on Instagram), MS, RD, CDN, based out of New York City, about some of the red flags customers should look for when visiting fast food establishments. One of the biggest turnoffs comes down to odor. "Smells such as stale grease, old food and garbage, and anything that is generally foul are all major issues," she said.

A lot of times, you might notice bad smells before you even walk into a restaurant or take a look at the menu. It's all about trusting your nose and your eyes. Before you order, common sense should alert you to whether or not you're in a sanitary establishment.