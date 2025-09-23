The Fast Food Red Flag You Should Check For Long Before Even Glancing At A Menu
The world of fast food, with so many variations, locations, and different quality standards, can run the gamut when it comes to your overall experience. One Arby's location in Georgia might be pristine, with great customer service and delicious roast beef sandwiches, while another location in Tennessee could have overflowing and smelly trash cans, rude employees, and bad food. You just don't know until you've been. However, there are some red flags that will point out maybe one location isn't worth your time.
We spoke exclusively with chef and dietician Abbie Gellman (@chefabbiegellman on Instagram), MS, RD, CDN, based out of New York City, about some of the red flags customers should look for when visiting fast food establishments. One of the biggest turnoffs comes down to odor. "Smells such as stale grease, old food and garbage, and anything that is generally foul are all major issues," she said.
A lot of times, you might notice bad smells before you even walk into a restaurant or take a look at the menu. It's all about trusting your nose and your eyes. Before you order, common sense should alert you to whether or not you're in a sanitary establishment.
Trust your gut when evaluating the cleanliness of a fast food restaurant
When evaluating a fast food establishment, Abbie Gellman recommends asking yourself a few key questions about the location's conditions once you step foot inside. "Are the surfaces clean or are they sticky, stained, and unsanitary?" she said. "Are the restrooms dirty or clean? Is the trash overflowing? Is employee hygiene an issue as far as uniforms, food safety/food handling, etc?"
Gellman emphasizes to trust your gut and not to put yourself or anyone with you at risk. "You can always check the health inspection score of a restaurant. They are publicly available online and should be posted openly on site," she said. Issues like overflowing trash cans should tip you off that a fast food restaurant isn't on top of cleanliness standards, which would likely be reflected in their health score. Some other red flags to look for include dirty soda machines, painfully long drive-thru lines, cold food, and disorganized menus.
Fast food restaurants tend to get enough of a bad reputation for food quality. So if the meal is mediocre, at least the restaurant should be clean, free from bad smells, and provide an experience that can possibly offset the food. In reality, no one expects a Michelin star experience when they're visiting a fast food spot. But, at the very least, they should expect a clean-smelling, nice-looking establishment with employees who take what they're doing seriously.