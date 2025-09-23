The Classic Steak Cooking Method That's Also Great For Chicken (So Juicy And Flavorful)

There is nothing better than a juicy steak basted with butter, garlic, and fresh herbs — but it doesn't have to stop at steak. Butter-basting is a cooking technique that involves spooning butter, sauces, and herbs added into the pan while meat cooks to create a tender and juicy result. While this may be a common way to cook up a steak, this method is not limited to just one type of meat. Butter-basting your chicken — especially chicken breasts — will result in a mouthwatering texture and delicious flavor. You won't make your chicken any other way after trying this method.

To butter-baste your chicken, you'll need to start with gathering your ingredients. The butter will be the base of the sauce. Garlic cloves along with herbs such as rosemary, thyme, or sage are great to add for seasoning. You could even add in minced onion or dried marjoram for more aromatic flavors. Chicken breasts are prone to drying out, so if you do choose to use that cut, basting them will soak up moisture and add flavor.