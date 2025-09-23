The Classic Steak Cooking Method That's Also Great For Chicken (So Juicy And Flavorful)
There is nothing better than a juicy steak basted with butter, garlic, and fresh herbs — but it doesn't have to stop at steak. Butter-basting is a cooking technique that involves spooning butter, sauces, and herbs added into the pan while meat cooks to create a tender and juicy result. While this may be a common way to cook up a steak, this method is not limited to just one type of meat. Butter-basting your chicken — especially chicken breasts — will result in a mouthwatering texture and delicious flavor. You won't make your chicken any other way after trying this method.
To butter-baste your chicken, you'll need to start with gathering your ingredients. The butter will be the base of the sauce. Garlic cloves along with herbs such as rosemary, thyme, or sage are great to add for seasoning. You could even add in minced onion or dried marjoram for more aromatic flavors. Chicken breasts are prone to drying out, so if you do choose to use that cut, basting them will soak up moisture and add flavor.
Tips for perfectly butter-basting chicken
Basting chicken starts with a good sear on your skillet. A cast iron pan is recommended for this recipe because the pan evenly heats up, allowing for a consistent internal temperature in the chicken. A cast iron skillet also adds a small amount of iron to the food you cook, which is another added benefit.
After your chicken has been seared, add in your butter and other herbs to the pan. As the butter begins to heat it will get foamy, and that's when you can begin basting it over your chicken. Chicken breasts are a great cut for this cooking method, but you can substitute other cuts based on your preference.
Once your chicken is golden brown and juiced up, it's ready to serve. After searing, it's important to let the chicken sit for a few minutes before slicing to let the moisture absorb. Top it off with the remaining butter sauce when plated. This chicken would be great to serve alongside roasted squash or green beans, or even with a side of underrated vegetables, such as radishes. This meal will quickly become a staple dinner.