The Trader Joe's No-Bake Cake Hack That Recreates A Great British Bake Off Classic

Despite the stunning appearance of Paul Hollywood's tall and fruit-covered chocolate fudge cake, it's not a particularly complex confection. The hardest part, in fact, is just making the cake itself, which Trader Joe's has already done for you. All you need to do to make a mini, no-bake version is to scrape off the frosting from one layer and set it aside, spread some raspberry jam in its place, and then stack the second (frosted) cake on top. Then, to finish, use the scraped off frosting to cover the cake's sides, top it with a layer of fresh raspberries, and sprinkle some powdered sugar over everything. This little dupe from @eatsbyrachel on YouTube comes together in just a few minutes, and the payoff is huge.

Although it's simple to put together, there are a few places where you could run into trouble with this project. First, make sure that the cakes and the jam are warm enough to work with. The frosting on Trader Joe's sheet cakes is notoriously dense, so let them sit out on a kitchen counter for 30 minutes to an hour before you attempt to scrape off any frosting so that it's soft and pliable. That, too, goes for the raspberry jam. Refrigerated jam will be harder to spread and could potentially rip the cake, so keep it at room temperature until you're ready to assemble the project. And of course, don't forget to leave one raspberry off the top for the GBBO signature look.