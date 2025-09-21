Are BBQ Mops Reusable? Here's What To Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Barbecuing is its own art form. If you're new to the BBQ world, then you'll probably need the beginner's guide to grilling like a master. But if you're already a pro behind the grill, then chances are you already possess all the grill accessories every pit master needs — and that of course, involves a barbecue mop. Barbecue mops are one of the best available tools for slathering on a generous amount of BBQ sauce over that mouthwatering rack of ribs or other meats you've been slow-cooking for hours. But if you've been stressing over whether to toss them in the trash after one use, then here's something that'll make you happy — they're actually good for way more than just one barbecue session.

"Barbecue mops are a reusable tool," Charlie McKenna, chef and founder of barbecue brand and restaurant chain Lillie's Q, told Chowhound in an exclusive chat. Still, he emphasizes that proper hygiene is beyond essential to keeping them in good shape. "Right after you're done using your mop, I suggest rinsing it thoroughly in the sink to get all of the existing sauce or glaze out of the mop head, then placing the mop in a well-ventilated area with lots of air flow so the head can dry completely before placing it back into your storage container or drawer," he explained.