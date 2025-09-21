A Brine Tasting Flight Is The Missing Piece To Your Charcuterie Board
The charcuterie board has been around for hundreds of years but became especially popular in the United States in the 90s. Since then, this spread has become a quintessential hosting favorite and are now cemented into our social consciousness. Though they seem elaborate, there are many charcuterie board ideas that won't break the bank. For example, you may consider elevating your charcuterie board with canned delicacies. Another such affordable idea that many have overlooked? A brine tasting flight.
This could be the perfect way to elevate your favorite selection of cured meats and cheeses even further. To learn more about this flavorful lineup, Chowhound spoke with experts Daniel Odesanya and Cherie Chua — the co-owners of Luxe Bites. They offered up some valuable ways to ensure your charcuterie is in top form. To them, it all comes down to the addition of a brine flight. "A brine tasting flight is a line-up of liquids used for pickling things like vinegars, salts, and spices that preserve foods such as olives and vegetables," they said.
It's well known that olives and pickles fare well amongst funky cheeses and cured meats, but you may be wondering how the addition of these otherwise discarded liquids can further elevate your creation. "[A brine flight] connects to charcuterie boards because many items, like meats and pickles, are made with brine. Tasting the brines on their own helps you understand those flavors better," Odesanya and Chua said. In short, brine flights add nuance to the charcuterie experience.
How to make your own brine flight at home
Experts Daniel Odesanya and Cherie Chua say there are a few key factors to consider when choosing your varieties of brine. To keep the lineup balanced, they suggest including one sour brine, one with a bit of spice, a herbal option, and a sweet or mild choice. Still, it all depends on your charcuterie. You'll want to consider the flavor notes on your board and figure out brines that can balance out the offerings. "Just as fruit platters or crudité boards bring brightness to a spread, sweet or herbal brines add a lighter note against rich meats and cheeses," Chua and Odesanya said. "A tangy brine cuts through the richness of salami or mortadella, while a spicy brine enhances milder cheeses like brie."
It's also worth noting the logistical side of presenting this element on your charcuterie board. To keep anything from toppling over, Chua and Odesanya suggest using "small glasses, mini carafes, or tasting spoons presented on a tray, with each brine clearly labelled."
If the prospect of making your own charcuterie board is overwhelming enough, you need not worry about curating your own brines. "While it's possible to make brines at home, many people turn to local pickling specialists or small-batch producers. Working with a local supplier often means access to unique flavours and seasonal variations," Chua and Odesanya said. (And if you have excess brine afterwards, there are many simple ways to use the leftover juice).