A Brine Tasting Flight Is The Missing Piece To Your Charcuterie Board

The charcuterie board has been around for hundreds of years but became especially popular in the United States in the 90s. Since then, this spread has become a quintessential hosting favorite and are now cemented into our social consciousness. Though they seem elaborate, there are many charcuterie board ideas that won't break the bank. For example, you may consider elevating your charcuterie board with canned delicacies. Another such affordable idea that many have overlooked? A brine tasting flight.

This could be the perfect way to elevate your favorite selection of cured meats and cheeses even further. To learn more about this flavorful lineup, Chowhound spoke with experts Daniel Odesanya and Cherie Chua — the co-owners of Luxe Bites. They offered up some valuable ways to ensure your charcuterie is in top form. To them, it all comes down to the addition of a brine flight. "A brine tasting flight is a line-up of liquids used for pickling things like vinegars, salts, and spices that preserve foods such as olives and vegetables," they said.

It's well known that olives and pickles fare well amongst funky cheeses and cured meats, but you may be wondering how the addition of these otherwise discarded liquids can further elevate your creation. "[A brine flight] connects to charcuterie boards because many items, like meats and pickles, are made with brine. Tasting the brines on their own helps you understand those flavors better," Odesanya and Chua said. In short, brine flights add nuance to the charcuterie experience.