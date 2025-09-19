Does Dollar Tree Accept EBT?

Keeping spending restricted to a grocery budget isn't easy in this day and age. Anyone who's relied on federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funds to pay for groceries knows that you've got to get pretty creative to stretch every dollar to the maximum. Enter Dollar Tree, which has tons of items priced at around $1.25. Not only can you get affordable kitchen essentials like dishware and cutlery, but the discount retailer also stocks tons of food items. Some Dollar Tree foods are even pretty fancy! The good news for SNAP shoppers is that Dollar Tree also accepts EBT cards, which are the debit-style cards that the government uses to distribute the funds each month. There is a catch, however: Just like any other store in America (grocery or otherwise), Dollar Tree can only accept EBT payments for SNAP eligible food items. Other non-food items (like paper towels) and foods that aren't on the approved list (like alcohol, vitamins, and pet food) will need to be paid for separately.

Limitations on what you can buy with an EBT card can vary from state to state, so be sure to check your state's SNAP website or go to the USDA's Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) website for a list of what you can and can't buy with SNAP dollars. Many states also have nonprofit organizations that can answer your food benefits questions, like Project Bread in Massachusetts and Hunger Free Colorado, which help people navigate applications for government assistance.