If You're Making Spaghetti Carbonara Like This, You're Doing It Wrong

It's rich, creamy, and absolutely delicious. Spaghetti carbonara is second to none in the pasta game. Most people know it as a spaghetti dish, served in a creamy, Parmigiano Reggiano based sauce. The sauce is seasoned only with salt, pepper, and bits of pancetta that give the dish a meaty bite. Its an Italian restaurant staple, but don't be intimidated. It's also easy to make at home. However, there is one error that seems to trip up many home cooks: cream. Yes, many a Carbonara novice has made the grave error of adding cream to a carbonara. From the perspective of those uninitiated in the world of Roman pasta sauces, it makes sense that cream would be used for this sauce. After all, it is really, really creamy. But therein lies the rub.

The creaminess of this pasta comes not from actually dairy cream, but from the emulsion of egg yolks with Parmigiano Reggiano and pasta water (not fresh water), which comes together to form the creamy, dreamy, velvety sauce so beloved by diners the world over. This is similar to the Italian version of Alfredo sauce, which uses only three ingredients to achieve a thick, cheesy sauce.