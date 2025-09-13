How Many Hard Rock Cafe Restaurants Are Left In The US?

Hard Rock Cafe is certainly one of the most recognizable restaurant and entertainment brands in the United States. The chain was founded in 1971 by American duo Isaac Tigrett and Peter Morton while the pair was living in London. The two wanted a burger that reminded them of home to go along with a rock-and-roll-themed restaurant. Tigrett and Morton opened the first Hard Rock Cafe with a six-month lease in a former Rolls Royce Dealership, and the rest is history.

Today, over 50 years after that first location opened, the Hard Rock Cafe now operates 31 locations in the United States and more than 170 locations around the world. With all the expansion, however, Hard Rock's journey in the U.S. has had its share of both success and failure.

12 years after the first Hard Rock Cafe opened in London, the chain expanded to the United States, with its first U.S. location opening in 1982. The brand slowly grew throughout the states, expanding beyond restaurants and into hotels, casinos, and resorts in the 1990s and 2000s. That said, despite its global success, Hard Rock's operations haven't always run smoothly. Since the first location opened in 1983, nearly 80 total locations have opened and closed in the U.S.