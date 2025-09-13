The Iconic Iced Tea Brand That's Kept The Same Price Since 1992

Fun fact: Since 1992, one of the best canned iced tea brands, Arizona, has proudly stamped the 99-cent price on its iconic tall boy cans. But here's the catch — retailers can charge however much they want. That's why, at some locations, you'll pay as much as $1.59 for a refreshing Arnold Palmer.

While outside forces have occasionally threatened to change the brand's longtime suggested 99-cent price, the New Jersey-based company's CEO, Don Vultaggi, is doing everything he can to eat (or in this case, drink) the extra costs to keep the drinks priced low. Even if, according to the New York Times, with inflation, the cost of a can of Arizona Iced Tea should be upwards of $1.99.

On the Today Show, Vultaggio stressed to host Savannah Sellers that he doesn't want to raise the price of his tea. "We're trying to hold the line. Right now, no. We have no plan to [raise prices,]" he said. The value of a dollar isn't lost on this CEO. He said he understands that rising prices can make a big difference. But if customers occasionally have to tighten their belts, why shouldn't he? "I grew up in Brooklyn, and I worked for $1 an hour. I respect the value of $1. And I'd say, if I can help people who do that and give them a refreshing beverage for an affordable price, why not? And since I can afford to do it, why not continue to do it?" he said.