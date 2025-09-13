Why Bobby Flay Owns 2 Coffee Grinders (And You Should Too)

Celebrity chef-inspired aspirations exist on a continuum. At the extravagant end of the spectrum, you have Martha Stewart's outdoor kitchen building tips that include purchasing outdoor stoves. On the more attainable side, there are Bobby Flay's coffee grinders that you can likely replicate (even at the top of the line) for around $50.

Flay keeps two coffee grinders on hand, but coffee isn't all the chef is putting in the devices. One is for the beans, of course, while the other is for grinding up all manner of seasonings. Grinding fresh black pepper, coriander, cumin, and other spices by hand can create a stronger flavor, so it makes perfect sense why Flay would have a device for this purpose in his kitchen.

Some people love their morning joe with a secret ingredient. For example, cardboard cups were a crucial and unexpected addition to Anthony Bourdain's coffee experience. However, most folks prefer to keep strange additions out of the equation. Flay's dual tools prevent the spices and coffee from mixing with zero extra effort.