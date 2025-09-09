Give Plain White Rice A Vibrant, Flavorful Upgrade With Orange Juice

Rice is a major component of several cuisines around the world. A bowl of basic stovetop steamed white rice is often the perfect complement to a meal, as it's both filling and simple to make. However, if you're bored of plain white rice, you can easily upgrade this starchy staple with the addition of just one unexpected ingredient: orange juice.

Many might initially balk at the idea of using sweet and tangy orange juice to cook white rice, but it's actually a pretty great idea. Cooking rice in liquids besides water is one of the fastest ways to give it more flavor. As the rice cooks in the orange juice, it will soak up that delicious sweet, tart, and citrusy flavor, as well as take on a gorgeous orange hue. The end result is pleasing to look at and provides a great flavor contrast to savory and spicy dishes, particularly meats and shellfish, as well as the flavors of Caribbean-inspired dishes.

The best part about this cooking hack is that you can substitute in orange juice without changing the measurements; the only time you'd need to change the amount of orange juice is if you're trying to adjust how strong the orange flavor is. This hack is one of the easiest ways to add more flavor to white rice with minimal effort or changes to your favorite recipe required.