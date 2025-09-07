How To Keep Your Pesto From Turning Brown Without Any Extra Add-Ins

While lemon juice and other additives like lactic acid are popular solutions for helping homemade and store-bought pesto retain its green color, such extras aren't necessary if you stick to the freezer method. You can freeze the basil whole, or blanch the leaves, puree or chop them, and freeze them in an ice cube tray. Besides starting with chilled basil, you should ensure that the cheese, garlic, and pine nuts are also extra cold to maintain the lowest temperature possible while blending, which will help slow oxidation.

If you really want to go the extra mile, you can chill your blender bowl and blades before pureeing rather than running the appliance at room temperature. You should also try to avoid blending for too long and stick to the pulse function. Processing pesto quickly and repeatedly is another way to help maintain the sauce's color by reducing the amount of heat generated during blending.

It's also possible to preserve the vibrancy of leftover pesto, and you can even store the sauce in the freezer for up to one month. But whether you're freezing it or keeping it in the fridge, the less oxygen it's exposed to, the greener it will stay. So, top your pesto with a layer of olive oil, which creates a barrier to lock in all that verdancy and keep oxygen out. With cold ingredients, frozen basil, and air-tight storage techniques, your pesto will keep its luster while leaving your taste buds delightfully satisfied.