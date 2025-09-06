The Costco Bulk Sauce Storage Hack For Easy Use Later

Aside from secretly stocking top-shelf liquor and their legendary food court, Costco is most well-known for selling high-quality items in bulk — both specific brand names and tasty alternatives under the Kirkland Signature label. This makes them especially popular among small business owners and big families, as shoppers are practically guaranteed to get a good deal on everything from 10-pound bags of potatoes to enormous packages of paper towels and gallon-sized bottles of Frank's Red Hot Sauce.

Of course, that's not to say that those embracing the single life or with small families can't also find deals there. Costco offers plenty of items perfect for the single shopper, including bulk packages of individually bottled or wrapped beverages and snacks. However, if you're a tried and true fan of Yo Mama's Organic Alfredo Sauce or Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto, there's a fairly easy way to stretch the shelf life of these delicious condiments without having to eat caprese salad or fettuccini alfredo for a week straight.

Since these enormous containers of pesto, salsa, and Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce lose some of their freshness the second you open them, the best course of action is to freeze them as part of your weekly meal prep. Freezing these sauces in individual portions not only extends their shelf life, it also makes it easy and convenient for you to snack the exact amount you need for your favorite recipes right from the freezer, chucking them into your dish to melt as it cooks.