Many might feel deeply convicted that the peanut butter and jelly sandwich is sacrosanct, but Martha Stewart thinks differently. To make back-to-school meals more creative, she boldly rebrands the lunchtime classic, swapping out grape or strawberry jelly in favor of cherries drizzled with honey and nestled between two slices of sandwich bread. No jam, no fuss, just bright, juicy cherries and sweet nectar to elevate the familiar sandwich into something unexpectedly elegant. This clever pivot keeps overly processed sweet spreads out of lunch and incorporates ingredients that feel more artisanal and refined, especially if you opt for a good brand of natural peanut butter.

Stewart's inspiring way to improve the PB&J is a nod to modern, ingredient-driven creativity in simple comfort food. By stripping away jelly, which is often made with high amounts of added sugars, she reinterprets a childhood favorite into a minimalist and wholesome indulgence. The cherries bring their natural sweetness and a satisfying pop, while the honey rounds everything out with rich floral notes. The chewy texture of biting into a sandwich filled with ripe cherries is unforgettable, too. It's nostalgic at its core, and invites you to look beyond lunchbox staples and give them a fresh take.