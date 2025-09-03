Give Your Kitchen A Cafe Vibe With This Dollar Tree DIY To Declutter Coffee Mugs
Do you feel like your kitchen needs a bit of an upgrade, or maybe it's just not feeling as cozy as you'd like it to? Upgrading the coziness of your kitchen can be as simple as decluttering and adding personal touches to your space, and finding the decor pieces that can help you achieve this can be simple if you know what to look for. For instance, if you love coffee and have been wanting to build your own at-home coffee bar for all your coffee needs, an easy way to declutter this area is to use a wall rack for hanging your mugs.
A coffee mug rack can turn your kitchen into the cozy cafe vibe you've been wanting, but they can get a bit expensive. Ordering one online can cost anywhere between $15 and $90, and with the summer behind us and the holidays quickly approaching, we may not have that kind of money right now to spend on home decor. But just because you may not want to spend money on a coffee cup rack doesn't mean you don't deserve a quaint local cafe vibe in your home, and thankfully, there's a simple DIY solution that you can put together for less than $5 with just three things you can buy at Dollar Tree. (And, when you're at Dollar Tree, you can pick some of these jars to organize other things around your kitchen!)
Making your own Dollar Tree coffee Rack
All you need for this simple DIY project are Dollar Tree's over-the door hook hangers, broom handles, and cable ties, which you can buy at the store for a total of only $4.25. Beyond constructing the coffee rack, you can buy whatever you want to decorate the rack or use something you may already have at home, like rope, fake flowers, string lights, beads, spray paint, etc.
To assemble this rack, simply line up the broom handles with the hook hangers and tie them together with the cable ties, as shown here on TikTok. Once it's built, you can choose how you decorate it by wrapping some thicker rope around the sides, adding in some fake flowers, or spray painting it your desired color. From there, you can hang your rack with hanging hooks, and if you have drywall hangers, you can use anchors to make sure the rack can hold the weight that you need it to.
The beautiful thing about this DIY Dollar Tree rack is that, yes, it's great for hanging coffee mugs and elevating the coffee station in your kitchen, but there are so many other uses you can find for this project. For instance, if you're keeping this in your kitchen, you can use the hooks to hang oven mitts, towels, aprons, spices, herbs, or even small pots and pans. You can also use something like this in the bathroom for towels, washcloths, loofahs, hairdryers, or curling irons. For the hallway or bedroom, you can hang purses, keys, and small plants.