Give Your Kitchen A Cafe Vibe With This Dollar Tree DIY To Declutter Coffee Mugs

Do you feel like your kitchen needs a bit of an upgrade, or maybe it's just not feeling as cozy as you'd like it to? Upgrading the coziness of your kitchen can be as simple as decluttering and adding personal touches to your space, and finding the decor pieces that can help you achieve this can be simple if you know what to look for. For instance, if you love coffee and have been wanting to build your own at-home coffee bar for all your coffee needs, an easy way to declutter this area is to use a wall rack for hanging your mugs.

A coffee mug rack can turn your kitchen into the cozy cafe vibe you've been wanting, but they can get a bit expensive. Ordering one online can cost anywhere between $15 and $90, and with the summer behind us and the holidays quickly approaching, we may not have that kind of money right now to spend on home decor. But just because you may not want to spend money on a coffee cup rack doesn't mean you don't deserve a quaint local cafe vibe in your home, and thankfully, there's a simple DIY solution that you can put together for less than $5 with just three things you can buy at Dollar Tree. (And, when you're at Dollar Tree, you can pick some of these jars to organize other things around your kitchen!)