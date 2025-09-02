You Should Be Buttering More Than One Side Of Garlic Bread

Can a good slab of garlic bread cure almost anything? We think so, especially if you double down on the garlic. But even though it is a fairly easy dish to make, garlic bread can oftentimes come out too dry, and sometimes even flavorless. There's more to the puzzle than just upping the garlic, however. According to Dan Pelosi, the author of the new cookbook "Let's Party: Recipes and Menus for Celebrating Every Day," if you are not paying attention to both sides of the bread, you are leaving a lot of flavor out of the equation. We reached out to him for an expert take on why a little extra butter goes a long way on a loaf of garlic bread, and to him there's no debate about whether or not both sides of the bread get buttered.

"Absolutely both sides!" he said. "Has anyone ever complained about too much butter? But also, the butter is the fat that the garlic cooks in so it's important to have plenty of it!" Depending on the type of bread you're using, buttering both sides just makes a lot of sense. You will not only get more flavor from the butter itself, of course, but the fat will also create more crispy, browned surface area once it is toasted. This will make all the difference between so-so garlic bread and the stuff your guests will grab for seconds and thirds.