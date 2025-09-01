How To Make A DIY Garden Scoop From A Milk Jug In Minutes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to finding affordable garden tools, the best ones might already be sitting in your recycling bin. Although this can sound as bizarre as the many ways of using a banana to maintain your garden, you'll find that an empty jug can easily be turned into a sturdy scoop for soil and fertilizer. All you need to do for this handy hack is cut around the base and side of the jug to shape a pointed scoop. The handle is already built in, making the makeshift shovel both lightweight and surprisingly durable. Moreover, for small gardening tasks like filling pots and moving compost, it saves you from buying another piece of plastic at the store.

One reason this little project works so well is how versatile the design is for everyday chores. The plastic is firm enough to handle dirt while staying flexible enough to easily cut with scissors. Also, thanks to its curved shape, the scoop holds a decent amount of material without spilling everywhere. Rather than tossing it out, you're turning this piece of plastic into something genuinely useful. That said, it's inexpensive to make several of these with different purposes. While one is for the garden to scoop soil, another is kept inside to help water the plants, while a third can be reserved to spread coffee grounds to help protect your lawn during the summer months.