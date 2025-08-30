The Tenderloin Steak Swap That Tastes Like The Real Deal But Won't Break The Bank

Steak enthusiasts recognize the tenderloin as one of the best cuts of steak. It is extremely tender and low in fat. However, anyone who's glanced at a butcher's case can testify that tenderloin steaks carry a price tag that warrants a second thought before tossing them in your cart. That's where the mock tenderloin, or petite filet, comes in as an easy and economical swap. This low-cost cut gives a very similar look and feel to tenderloin, but without the cost that usually keeps it reserved for special occasions. If you're a steak lover looking for something that feels like you are spoiling yourself but without breaking the budget, the mock tenderloin is an option that can provide you with a satisfying meal.

The mock tenderloin is from the shoulder of the cow, also known as the chuck. Though it looks similar to true tenderloin, it is an entirely different muscle. Nonetheless, this cut can provide tenderness and flavor that resembles real tenderloin if prepared well. The cut is relatively lean, and that's part of the appeal. You can grill, pan-sear, or broil a mock tenderloin without it turning into a greasy bite. When sliced into thick medallions and cooked medium-rare, many steak lovers could be convinced it's indeed a tenderloin. And a major reason the swap works so well is that it shows you don't have to go with fancy cuts of meat every time you want a steakhouse-style dinner.