The Easiest Way To Make Homemade Microwave Popcorn Without All The Additives

When it comes to snack time, popcorn somehow manages to wear two hats at once. It feels virtuous enough to pass as a light bite, but also indulgent enough to rival a bag of chips. The catch? Store-bought microwave popcorn of any brand often comes with a laundry list of additives, oils, and powdered "butter flavor" that tastes more like a science experiment than a snack. The good news is that you can skip all of that and still get a perfectly fluffy bowl of popcorn in minutes with nothing more than kernels and a paper bag.

This hack isn't new, but it's the kind of back-pocket trick that makes you feel smug every time you use it. Pour about ¼ cup of kernels into a plain brown paper bag, fold the top a couple of times, and set it in the microwave. Two minutes later, you should hear that staccato symphony of popping that means you're seconds away from fresh, hot popcorn — minus the neon dust.

The genius of the paper bag method is in how it traps just enough steam to cook the kernels without turning them soggy. Commercial microwave popcorn bags come coated with special liners that basically do the same thing, though they've historically had some less-than-great chemicals in them. Here, you're recreating that effect with something you already have in your pantry. The result is popcorn that tastes cleaner and crunchier and is far more customizable than anything in a box.